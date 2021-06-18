Greystone Financial Group LLC Purchases 766 Shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI)

Greystone Financial Group LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI) by 16.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,490 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 766 shares during the period. Greystone Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF were worth $542,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC now owns 16,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,616,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 31,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,022,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. increased its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 47.7% in the first quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. now owns 725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Madison Wealth Management increased its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Madison Wealth Management now owns 4,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $415,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ ACWI traded down $1.18 during trading on Friday, hitting $99.22. The company had a trading volume of 68,337 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,457,273. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $100.16. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a fifty-two week low of $72.17 and a fifty-two week high of $101.69.

