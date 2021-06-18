Group (Cayman) Lp Corsair Sells 2,287,511 Shares of Corsair Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRSR) Stock

Corsair Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRSR) major shareholder Group (Cayman) Lp Corsair sold 2,287,511 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.83, for a total transaction of $84,249,030.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Group (Cayman) Lp Corsair also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Corsair Gaming alerts:

On Thursday, June 3rd, Group (Cayman) Lp Corsair sold 5,000,000 shares of Corsair Gaming stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.87, for a total value of $159,350,000.00.

Shares of NASDAQ CRSR opened at $33.06 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.33. Corsair Gaming, Inc. has a one year low of $14.09 and a one year high of $51.37. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $32.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Corsair Gaming (NASDAQ:CRSR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $529.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $453.27 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 201.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.13 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Corsair Gaming, Inc. will post 1.74 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on CRSR shares. Barclays decreased their target price on Corsair Gaming from $51.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Corsair Gaming from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.90.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Corsair Gaming by 13.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,457,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,996,000 after purchasing an additional 295,743 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in Corsair Gaming during the 4th quarter worth $6,794,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Corsair Gaming by 20,200.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 164,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,956,000 after acquiring an additional 163,627 shares during the last quarter. Impala Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Corsair Gaming during the fourth quarter worth $4,901,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Corsair Gaming by 41.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 414,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,789,000 after acquiring an additional 121,852 shares during the period. 10.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Corsair Gaming Company Profile

Corsair Gaming, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes gaming and streaming peripherals, components and systems in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers gamer and creator peripherals, including gaming keyboards, mice, headsets, and controllers, as well as capture cards, stream decks, USB microphones, studio accessories, and EpocCam software.

Recommended Story: Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Corsair Gaming Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corsair Gaming and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.