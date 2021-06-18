GSX Techedu (GOTU) vs. The Competition Head-To-Head Contrast

GSX Techedu (NYSE: GOTU) is one of 68 publicly-traded companies in the “Educational services” industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare GSX Techedu to similar companies based on the strength of its risk, dividends, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Risk & Volatility

GSX Techedu has a beta of -1.19, indicating that its share price is 219% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, GSX Techedu’s rivals have a beta of 0.44, indicating that their average share price is 56% less volatile than the S&P 500.

40.2% of GSX Techedu shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 49.2% of shares of all “Educational services” companies are held by institutional investors. 19.9% of shares of all “Educational services” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares GSX Techedu and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio GSX Techedu $1.09 billion -$32.72 million -14.11 GSX Techedu Competitors $447.28 million -$5.11 million 26.25

GSX Techedu has higher revenue, but lower earnings than its rivals. GSX Techedu is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares GSX Techedu and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets GSX Techedu -38.72% -96.40% -42.05% GSX Techedu Competitors 603.98% -13.24% 5.07%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for GSX Techedu and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score GSX Techedu 2 2 0 0 1.50 GSX Techedu Competitors 301 1102 1397 38 2.41

GSX Techedu presently has a consensus price target of $20.50, indicating a potential upside of 63.22%. As a group, “Educational services” companies have a potential upside of 64.42%. Given GSX Techedu’s rivals stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe GSX Techedu has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Summary

GSX Techedu rivals beat GSX Techedu on 12 of the 13 factors compared.

GSX Techedu Company Profile

GSX Techedu Inc., a technology-driven education company, provides online K-12 after-school tutoring services in the People's Republic of China. Its K-12 after-school tutoring courses cover various K-12 academic subjects, including mathematics, English, Chinese, physics, chemistry, biology, history, geography, and political science. The company also provides foreign language courses comprising English and Japanese, as well as English test preparation courses for students taking post-graduate entrance exams; and professional courses primarily for working adults preparing for professional qualification exams, such as teacher's qualification, the Chartered Financial Analyst designation, securities qualification exams, and other exams. In addition, it offers admission courses for admission tests, including national graduate entrance examination, civil service examinations, and others. Further, the company provides other courses, including offline business consulting courses to enhance management skills for principals and other officers of private education institutions; and operates Weishi, an interactive learning platform on WeChat for instructors and students. The company was formerly known as BaiJiaHuLian Group Holdings Limited and changed its name to GSX Techedu Inc. in January 2019. GSX Techedu Inc. was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

