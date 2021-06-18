H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HNNMY) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HNNMY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB offers fashion products with a broad and varied selection for women, men, teens and children through retail outlets mainly in Europe. The Company also sells its products via catalogues and the Internet. The women’s collection includes basics to tailored classics, sportswear, maternity clothes, accessories and shoes. The men’s collections include tailored pieces, modern basics, leisurewear accessories, underwear and shoes. The jeans & denim includes traditional five-pocket jeans, trendy fashion jeans and denim models in organic cotton. H&M’s cosmetics department provides a wide range of makeup, skin care and body care products. H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB is a subsidiary of Ramsbury Invest AB and is headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden. “

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on HNNMY. Barclays restated an overweight rating on shares of H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an underperform rating on shares of H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a hold rating on shares of H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an overweight rating on shares of H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $5.75.

HNNMY stock opened at $4.75 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 1.16. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.95. The company has a market capitalization of $34.69 billion, a PE ratio of 475.48 and a beta of 1.42. H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB has a 1-year low of $2.77 and a 1-year high of $5.22.

About H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ)

H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) provides clothing, accessories, footwear, cosmetics, home textiles, and homeware for women, men, teenagers, children, and babies worldwide. It offers sportswear, shoes, bags, beauty products, stationery, and ready-to-wear; and interior products, including bed linens, dinnerware, textiles, furniture, and lamps.

