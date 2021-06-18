Halma (OTCMKTS:HLMAF) Earns Hold Rating from Berenberg Bank

Halma (OTCMKTS:HLMAF)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Berenberg Bank in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on HLMAF. UBS Group upgraded shares of Halma from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Halma in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Halma in a research report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Halma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.00.

OTCMKTS HLMAF traded down $1.83 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $37.68. The stock had a trading volume of 1,483 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,294. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $36.29. The firm has a market cap of $14.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.93 and a beta of 0.74. Halma has a 52-week low of $28.08 and a 52-week high of $39.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Halma plc provides technology solutions in the safety, health, and environmental markets. It operates through four segments: Process Safety, Infrastructure Safety, Environmental & Analysis, and Medical. The Process Safety segment offers specialized interlocks that control critical processes safely; instruments that detect flammable and hazardous gases; and explosion protection and corrosion monitoring systems.

