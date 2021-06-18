Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO) Now Covered by Evercore ISI

Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO) in a research note released on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on HALO. TheStreet cut shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Piper Sandler restated a neutral rating and issued a $48.00 target price (down from $50.00) on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Halozyme Therapeutics from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, SVB Leerink started coverage on Halozyme Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, May 17th. They issued an outperform rating and a $56.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Halozyme Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $51.78.

Shares of NASDAQ:HALO opened at $42.94 on Monday. Halozyme Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $23.28 and a 1 year high of $56.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.61, a current ratio of 8.77 and a quick ratio of 8.22. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.40. The firm has a market cap of $6.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.00 and a beta of 1.48.

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $89.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.88 million. Halozyme Therapeutics had a return on equity of 174.48% and a net margin of 49.23%. The company’s revenue was up 251.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.04) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Halozyme Therapeutics will post 1.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Helen Torley sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.66, for a total value of $1,983,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 587,160 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,286,765.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Michael J. Labarre sold 28,689 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.56, for a total value of $1,221,003.84. Insiders have sold 183,689 shares of company stock worth $7,707,504 over the last three months. 2.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 170.6% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 836 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 527 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. bought a new position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new position in Halozyme Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics by 2,928.0% during the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,514 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,464 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Halozyme Therapeutics by 15.0% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,955 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. 91.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Halozyme Therapeutics Company Profile

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biopharma technology platform company in the United States, Switzerland, Ireland, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company's products are based on the ENHANZE drug delivery technology, a patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables the subcutaneous delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.

