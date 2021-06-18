Harbor Advisory Corp MA Has $409,000 Holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Harbor Advisory Corp MA cut its holdings in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 9.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,605 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 161 shares during the period. Harbor Advisory Corp MA’s holdings in The Boeing were worth $409,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BA. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in The Boeing during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. RBA Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in The Boeing during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in The Boeing during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new stake in The Boeing during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, CNB Bank boosted its position in The Boeing by 128.3% in the 1st quarter. CNB Bank now owns 121 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.84% of the company’s stock.

In other The Boeing news, insider Carol J. Hibbard sold 2,000 shares of The Boeing stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.97, for a total value of $449,940.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,678,726.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

BA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on The Boeing from $250.00 to $274.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $307.00 price objective on The Boeing and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on The Boeing from $200.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on The Boeing from $233.00 to $230.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on The Boeing from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The Boeing currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $253.65.

The Boeing stock traded down $0.72 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $238.50. 571,166 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,656,644. The firm has a market capitalization of $139.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.64 and a beta of 1.62. The Boeing Company has a fifty-two week low of $141.58 and a fifty-two week high of $278.57. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $240.38.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.17) by ($0.36). The business had revenue of $15.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.95 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($1.70) earnings per share. The Boeing’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post -0.44 EPS for the current year.

The Boeing Company Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

