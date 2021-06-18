Harbor Advisory Corp MA Purchases 2,259 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Harbor Advisory Corp MA raised its position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 31.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,345 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after buying an additional 2,259 shares during the period. Harbor Advisory Corp MA’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $2,095,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of MCD. Emerson Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC bought a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory bought a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in McDonald’s during the 1st quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in McDonald’s by 746.4% during the 1st quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 237 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MCD traded down $3.82 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $230.06. The company had a trading volume of 137,399 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,939,468. The company has a market cap of $171.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.39, a PEG ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $233.16. McDonald’s Co. has a one year low of $178.88 and a one year high of $238.18.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The fast-food giant reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.11. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 59.01% and a net margin of 26.31%. The company had revenue of $5.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.47 EPS. McDonald’s’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that McDonald’s Co. will post 8.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st were issued a dividend of $1.29 per share. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is currently 85.29%.

Several brokerages recently commented on MCD. Wedbush raised their price objective on McDonald’s from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Cowen raised their price objective on McDonald’s from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised McDonald’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $244.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on McDonald’s from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. McDonald’s currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $247.36.

McDonald's Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products and beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated 39,198 restaurants. McDonald's Corporation was founded in 1940 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

