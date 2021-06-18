Harbor Advisory Corp MA Sells 6,218 Shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

Harbor Advisory Corp MA trimmed its position in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) by 4.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 140,818 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 6,218 shares during the quarter. Weyerhaeuser comprises about 2.0% of Harbor Advisory Corp MA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Harbor Advisory Corp MA’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $5,013,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 15.5% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,443,426 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $300,588,000 after purchasing an additional 1,131,195 shares during the last quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 159.0% in the first quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 54,846 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,952,000 after purchasing an additional 33,670 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Weyerhaeuser by 10.1% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,358,974 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $48,379,000 after acquiring an additional 124,564 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in Weyerhaeuser by 175.0% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 531,835 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $18,933,000 after acquiring an additional 338,421 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in Weyerhaeuser by 24.2% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 11,127 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $396,000 after acquiring an additional 2,168 shares in the last quarter. 81.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Weyerhaeuser alerts:

Several research firms recently commented on WY. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Weyerhaeuser from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Weyerhaeuser from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $37.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.33.

In related news, SVP Adrian M. Blocker sold 129,913 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.97, for a total value of $5,192,622.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CFO Nancy S. Loewe purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $38.56 per share, with a total value of $385,600.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,219,537.12. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders sold 230,479 shares of company stock valued at $9,238,449 in the last quarter. 0.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:WY traded down $0.30 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $33.74. 110,449 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,064,070. Weyerhaeuser has a 1 year low of $21.19 and a 1 year high of $41.68. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.68. The firm has a market cap of $25.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.94 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.45 billion. Weyerhaeuser had a net margin of 15.98% and a return on equity of 17.31%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 45.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.18 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Weyerhaeuser will post 3.7 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th will be issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.02%. Weyerhaeuser’s payout ratio is 52.71%.

Weyerhaeuser Profile

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

See Also: Quiet Period Expirations Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY).

Receive News & Ratings for Weyerhaeuser Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weyerhaeuser and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.