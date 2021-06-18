Harbour Investments Inc. Invests $72,000 in iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN)

Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance bought a new position in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,154,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 814,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,422,000 after acquiring an additional 20,146 shares in the last quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,205,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 54.7% in the 1st quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,666,000.

NYSEARCA IXN opened at $329.58 on Friday. iShares Global Tech ETF has a 12 month low of $227.16 and a 12 month high of $331.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $321.38.

iShares Global Tech ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Technology Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Information Technology Sector Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of companies that Standard & Poor’s Financial Services LLC, a subsidiary of The McGraw-Hill Companies (S&P) deems to be part of the information technology sector of the economy.

