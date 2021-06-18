Harbour Investments Inc. Makes New Investment in Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP)

Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 355 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $90,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in COUP. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Coupa Software by 62.2% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,181 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,111,000 after buying an additional 3,522 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Coupa Software by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 19,096 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,472,000 after purchasing an additional 965 shares during the period. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Coupa Software during the fourth quarter valued at $347,000. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its stake in Coupa Software by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 6,853 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,323,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Monetta Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in Coupa Software during the fourth quarter valued at $508,000.

NASDAQ:COUP opened at $240.63 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $244.91. Coupa Software Incorporated has a 52-week low of $215.00 and a 52-week high of $377.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The company has a market capitalization of $17.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -64.17 and a beta of 1.45.

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, June 6th. The technology company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.01) by $1.08. Coupa Software had a negative return on equity of 19.32% and a negative net margin of 45.08%. The business had revenue of $166.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $152.75 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Coupa Software Incorporated will post -3.02 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on COUP. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price objective on Coupa Software from $375.00 to $325.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on Coupa Software from $320.00 to $260.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on Coupa Software from $385.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Truist Securities reduced their target price on Coupa Software from $386.00 to $326.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on Coupa Software from $365.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $299.63.

In related news, EVP Robert Glenn sold 1,226 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.41, for a total value of $314,358.66. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,026 shares in the company, valued at $263,076.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Anthony D. Tiscornia sold 1,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.41, for a total value of $371,794.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,039 shares in the company, valued at $266,409.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 125,970 shares of company stock worth $31,031,827 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Coupa Software Incorporated provides cloud-based business spend management platform. Its platform connects organizations with suppliers globally; and provides visibility into and control over how companies spend money, optimize supply chains, and manage liquidity, as well as enables businesses to achieve savings that drive profitability.

