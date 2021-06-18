Harbour Investments Inc. Makes New Investment in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $82,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CMI. Eagle Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cummins in the fourth quarter worth $3,432,000. Ellevest Inc. bought a new stake in Cummins during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Gabelli Funds LLC bought a new stake in Cummins during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,871,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL bought a new stake in Cummins during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,696,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in Cummins during the fourth quarter valued at about $76,000. 80.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have issued reports on CMI. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Cummins from $291.00 to $358.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating on shares of Cummins in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Cummins from $235.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Cummins from $252.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Cummins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $250.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $261.70.

Shares of NYSE CMI opened at $237.33 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $258.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Cummins Inc. has a 1-year low of $163.66 and a 1-year high of $277.09. The company has a market capitalization of $34.78 billion, a PE ratio of 18.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.08.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $4.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.47 by $0.57. The firm had revenue of $6.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.38 billion. Cummins had a return on equity of 22.10% and a net margin of 9.00%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.18 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Cummins Inc. will post 15.96 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st were paid a dividend of $1.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.28%. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio is 44.33%.

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

