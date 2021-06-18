Harbour Investments Inc. Purchases New Position in ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT)

Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 3,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $88,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of ArcelorMittal in the first quarter valued at about $11,631,000. swisspartners Advisors Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of ArcelorMittal in the first quarter valued at about $9,000,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in shares of ArcelorMittal in the first quarter valued at about $7,894,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ArcelorMittal by 140,988.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 244,083 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,120,000 after buying an additional 243,910 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ArcelorMittal in the first quarter valued at about $6,817,000. 6.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of ArcelorMittal in a research note on Monday, June 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of ArcelorMittal in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ArcelorMittal in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of ArcelorMittal in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of ArcelorMittal from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.00.

Shares of MT stock opened at $28.77 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.29. The stock has a market cap of $29.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.96, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 2.08. ArcelorMittal has a 52 week low of $10.04 and a 52 week high of $33.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.27.

ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $16.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.09 billion. ArcelorMittal had a net margin of 4.89% and a return on equity of 5.03%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.56) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that ArcelorMittal will post 8.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th were given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.92%. ArcelorMittal’s payout ratio is currently -32.47%.

ArcelorMittal, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates steel manufacturing and mining facilities in Europe, North and South America, Asia, and Africa. The company's principal steel products include semi-finished flat products, such as slabs; finished flat products comprising plates, hot- and cold-rolled coils and sheets, hot-dipped and electro-galvanized coils and sheets, tinplate, and color coated coils and sheets; semi-finished long products, such as blooms and billets; finished long products, including bars, wire-rods, structural sections, rails, sheet piles, and wire-products; and seamless and welded pipes and tubes.

