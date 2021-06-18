Harbour Investments Inc. Purchases New Shares in Kelly Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:KELYA)

Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Kelly Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:KELYA) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 3,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $76,000.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in Kelly Services during the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Kelly Services in the 1st quarter worth about $53,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Kelly Services in the 1st quarter worth about $62,000. Royce & Associates LP lifted its position in shares of Kelly Services by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 11,720 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $261,000 after buying an additional 1,046 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Kelly Services in the 1st quarter worth about $266,000. 69.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Shares of KELYA opened at $24.66 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $24.90. Kelly Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.55 and a 52 week high of $26.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $970.84 million, a P/E ratio of 9.17 and a beta of 1.30.
In related news, Director George S. Corona sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.23, for a total transaction of $504,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 83,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,109,581.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 21,197 shares of company stock worth $534,826 in the last ninety days. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
KELYA has been the topic of several recent research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Kelly Services from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Barrington Research boosted their price target on shares of Kelly Services from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Noble Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Kelly Services in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kelly Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th.
Kelly Services Profile
Kelly Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides workforce solutions to various industries. The company operates through five segments: Professional & Industrial; Science, Engineering & Technology; Education; Outsourcing & Consulting; and International. The Professional & Industrial segment delivers staffing in the areas of office, professional, light industrial, and contact center specialties.
Featured Story: Google Finance Portfolio
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KELYA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kelly Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:KELYA).
Receive News & Ratings for Kelly Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kelly Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.