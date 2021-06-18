Harbour Investments Inc. Purchases New Shares in Kelly Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:KELYA)

Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Kelly Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:KELYA) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 3,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $76,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in Kelly Services during the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Kelly Services in the 1st quarter worth about $53,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Kelly Services in the 1st quarter worth about $62,000. Royce & Associates LP lifted its position in shares of Kelly Services by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 11,720 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $261,000 after buying an additional 1,046 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Kelly Services in the 1st quarter worth about $266,000. 69.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of KELYA opened at $24.66 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $24.90. Kelly Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.55 and a 52 week high of $26.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $970.84 million, a P/E ratio of 9.17 and a beta of 1.30.

Kelly Services (NASDAQ:KELYA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The business services provider reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.01. Kelly Services had a net margin of 2.39% and a return on equity of 4.52%. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.20 earnings per share. Kelly Services’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Kelly Services, Inc. will post 1.5 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director George S. Corona sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.23, for a total transaction of $504,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 83,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,109,581.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 21,197 shares of company stock worth $534,826 in the last ninety days. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

KELYA has been the topic of several recent research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Kelly Services from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Barrington Research boosted their price target on shares of Kelly Services from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Noble Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Kelly Services in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kelly Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th.

Kelly Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides workforce solutions to various industries. The company operates through five segments: Professional & Industrial; Science, Engineering & Technology; Education; Outsourcing & Consulting; and International. The Professional & Industrial segment delivers staffing in the areas of office, professional, light industrial, and contact center specialties.

