Harbour Investments Inc. Purchases Shares of 327 Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR)

Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $97,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VCR. Corbenic Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $44,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $53,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $64,000.

NYSEARCA:VCR opened at $305.02 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $306.25. Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF has a 52 week low of $190.98 and a 52 week high of $316.49.

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund. It employs investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Consumer Discretionary Index, an Index of stocks of large, medium, and small United States companies in the consumer discretionary sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

