Harbour Investments Inc. Takes $68,000 Position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG)

Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDYG. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Curi Capital purchased a new position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 60.6% during the fourth quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC now owns 530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flagship Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 173.2% in the 1st quarter. Flagship Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 717 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF stock opened at $75.94 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.03. SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF has a 12 month low of $51.54 and a 12 month high of $80.23.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF, before expenses, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Growth Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics based on: sales growth; earnings change to price, and momentum.

