Harold Kunik Sells 6,000 Shares of Mosaic Capital Co. (CVE:M) Stock

Mosaic Capital Co. (CVE:M) Director Harold Kunik sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$3.31, for a total value of C$19,860.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 209,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$692,832.65.

Harold Kunik also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, June 10th, Harold Kunik sold 6,300 shares of Mosaic Capital stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$3.31, for a total value of C$20,853.00.

On Monday, May 10th, Harold Kunik sold 4,300 shares of Mosaic Capital stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$3.31, for a total value of C$14,233.00.

On Friday, April 23rd, Harold Kunik sold 4,600 shares of Mosaic Capital stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$2.96, for a total value of C$13,616.00.

On Tuesday, April 20th, Harold Kunik sold 11,900 shares of Mosaic Capital stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$2.95, for a total value of C$35,105.00.

Shares of M stock opened at C$3.35 on Friday. Mosaic Capital Co. has a fifty-two week low of C$1.60 and a fifty-two week high of C$3.76. The stock has a market capitalization of C$35.87 million and a PE ratio of -2.37. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$3.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 111.87.

Mosaic Capital (CVE:M) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The company reported C$0.03 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$89.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$93.20 million. Analysts forecast that Mosaic Capital Co. will post 0.12 EPS for the current year.

Mosaic Capital Company Profile

Mosaic Capital Corporation is a private equity firm specializing in acquisitions, growth capital, mature, buyouts, and middle market investments. It prefers to invest in consumer discretionary, consumer staples, energy, financials, healthcare, industrials, information technology, materials, telecommunication services, utilities sectors and infrastructure, distribution, construction, business services, oil and gas services, manufacturing and real estate industries.

