Harry Kenneth Culham Sells 2,500 Shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM) Stock

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM) (NYSE:CM) Director Harry Kenneth Culham sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$144.35, for a total transaction of C$360,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$336,335.50.

Harry Kenneth Culham also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, June 11th, Harry Kenneth Culham sold 2,500 shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$144.70, for a total transaction of C$361,750.00.

On Wednesday, June 9th, Harry Kenneth Culham sold 2,500 shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$144.42, for a total transaction of C$361,050.00.

On Wednesday, June 2nd, Harry Kenneth Culham sold 5,000 shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$144.46, for a total transaction of C$722,300.00.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce stock opened at C$145.49 on Friday. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a fifty-two week low of C$89.42 and a fifty-two week high of C$148.11. The stock has a market capitalization of C$65.34 billion and a PE ratio of 12.26. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$133.87.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM) (NYSE:CM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 27th. The company reported C$3.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$2.82 by C$0.77. The firm had revenue of C$4.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$4.72 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post 13.6048884 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Investors of record on Monday, June 28th will be issued a dividend of $1.46 per share. This represents a $5.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.01%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 25th. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.22%.

CM has been the subject of a number of research reports. National Bankshares raised their price target on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$156.00 to C$159.00 in a report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce to C$149.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$150.00 to C$160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$138.00 to C$149.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$141.00 to C$157.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$152.62.

About Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four strategic business units: Canadian Personal and Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

