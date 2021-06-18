Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd Acquires New Holdings in MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ)

Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 1,006 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $94,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in MasTec in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of MasTec by 84.1% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 464 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Exane Derivatives grew its position in shares of MasTec by 24.0% during the first quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 1,157 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in shares of MasTec by 17.0% during the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,391 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of MasTec by 18.3% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,760 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $165,000 after buying an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.46% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director C Robert Campbell sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.14, for a total transaction of $360,420.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 52,827 shares in the company, valued at $6,346,635.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Ernst N. Csiszar sold 1,564 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.01, for a total value of $142,339.64. Following the sale, the director now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,275,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 6,264 shares of company stock valued at $655,624. 24.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of MTZ opened at $104.70 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $110.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.81 and a beta of 1.32. MasTec, Inc. has a 52-week low of $36.81 and a 52-week high of $122.33.

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The construction company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.39. MasTec had a return on equity of 20.48% and a net margin of 5.27%. The company had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.60 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.60 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that MasTec, Inc. will post 5.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on MTZ shares. Barclays boosted their price objective on MasTec from $110.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Monday, May 10th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on MasTec from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on MasTec from $118.00 to $133.00 in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on MasTec from $118.00 to $133.00 in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on MasTec from $114.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $102.45.

MasTec, Inc, an infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, building, installation, maintenance, and upgrade services for communications, energy, utility, and other infrastructure primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through five segments: Communications, Clean Energy and Infrastructure, Oil and Gas, Electrical Transmission, and Other.

