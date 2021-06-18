Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd Buys 836 Shares of Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR)

Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR) by 142.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,421 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 836 shares during the quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd’s holdings in Caesars Entertainment were worth $124,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CZR. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Caesars Entertainment by 42.4% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 26,532,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,970,583,000 after buying an additional 7,894,252 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Caesars Entertainment in the 4th quarter valued at about $132,892,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 40.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,417,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,791,000 after purchasing an additional 1,279,033 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its position in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 162.9% in the fourth quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,190,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,399,000 after buying an additional 737,487 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Caesars Entertainment by 25.5% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,799,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,933,000 after buying an additional 568,574 shares in the last quarter. 92.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Edmund L. Quatmann, Jr. sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.01, for a total value of $40,004.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 32,863 shares in the company, valued at $3,286,628.63. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Stephanie Lepori sold 7,500 shares of Caesars Entertainment stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.58, for a total value of $754,350.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 27,742 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,790,290.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 137,520 shares of company stock worth $12,728,729. Corporate insiders own 1.87% of the company’s stock.

CZR stock opened at $103.83 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.20 and a beta of 3.19. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.71. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $101.56. Caesars Entertainment, Inc. has a 12-month low of $29.06 and a 12-month high of $113.46.

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($2.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.69) by ($0.34). The company had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. Caesars Entertainment had a negative net margin of 42.64% and a negative return on equity of 53.13%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 259.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.28 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Caesars Entertainment, Inc. will post -1.77 earnings per share for the current year.

CZR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Caesars Entertainment from $113.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Caesars Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Macquarie increased their price target on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $86.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Truist raised their target price on Caesars Entertainment from $100.00 to $120.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Roth Capital lifted their target price on Caesars Entertainment from $95.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $98.00.

Caesars Entertainment, Inc operates as a gaming and hospitality company in the United States. The company operates casinos, including poker, keno, and race and online sportsbooks; dining venues, bars, nightclubs, and lounges; hotels; and entertainment venues. It also offers staffing and management services; accessories, souvenirs, and decorative items through retail stores; and online sports betting and iGaming services.

