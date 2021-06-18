Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd Lowers Position in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA)

Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd trimmed its stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA) by 47.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 749 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 682 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd’s holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities were worth $107,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MAA. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,301,033 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $331,431,000 after purchasing an additional 27,593 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 20.3% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 105,184 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,184,000 after buying an additional 17,731 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 18.8% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 816 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 55.3% in the first quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 126,140 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $18,210,000 after purchasing an additional 44,940 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cbre Clarion Securities LLC raised its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 36.9% during the first quarter. Cbre Clarion Securities LLC now owns 1,005,392 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $145,138,000 after purchasing an additional 270,747 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.74% of the company’s stock.

MAA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $146.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered Mid-America Apartment Communities from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $147.00 to $170.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Truist upgraded shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $151.00 to $178.00 in a report on Friday, June 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $128.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Mid-America Apartment Communities has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.08.

MAA stock opened at $169.83 on Friday. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. has a 12 month low of $108.06 and a 12 month high of $172.33. The business has a 50-day moving average of $158.64. The stock has a market cap of $19.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.16, a PEG ratio of 13.09 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by ($1.21). The company had revenue of $425.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $423.65 million. Mid-America Apartment Communities had a return on equity of 4.33% and a net margin of 15.76%. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.62 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. will post 6.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 15th will be paid a $1.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $4.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.41%. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 63.76%.

In other Mid-America Apartment Communities news, CFO Albert M. Campbell III sold 691 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.44, for a total transaction of $101,190.04. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 73,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,702,860.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Melanie Carpenter sold 677 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.44, for a total transaction of $99,139.88. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,680,730.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 45,671 shares of company stock worth $7,103,280 over the last 90 days. 1.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities in the Southeast, Southwest, and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

