Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd Sells 1,750 Shares of VEREIT, Inc. (NYSE:VER)

Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd reduced its position in VEREIT, Inc. (NYSE:VER) by 35.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,126 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,750 shares during the quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd’s holdings in VEREIT were worth $120,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of VEREIT by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,409,551 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $93,056,000 after buying an additional 187,644 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in VEREIT by 11.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,480,214 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $134,260,000 after acquiring an additional 363,013 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in VEREIT by 132.9% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 595,356 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,992,000 after purchasing an additional 339,680 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC bought a new position in VEREIT during the first quarter worth about $4,414,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in VEREIT by 22.3% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $516,000 after purchasing an additional 2,436 shares in the last quarter. 94.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VER opened at $47.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 6.01 and a quick ratio of 6.01. The company has a market capitalization of $10.80 billion, a PE ratio of 52.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $45.52. VEREIT, Inc. has a one year low of $29.85 and a one year high of $49.77.

VEREIT (NYSE:VER) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.27). The firm had revenue of $290.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $293.23 million. VEREIT had a return on equity of 3.60% and a net margin of 20.38%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.84 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that VEREIT, Inc. will post 3.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a $0.462 dividend. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.92%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. VEREIT’s dividend payout ratio is 59.49%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating and set a $48.00 target price (up previously from $45.00) on shares of VEREIT in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of VEREIT in a research note on Sunday, May 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of VEREIT from $41.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Mizuho restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $48.00 price target on shares of VEREIT in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of VEREIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.09.

VEREIT Profile

VEREIT is a full-service real estate operating company which owns and manages one of the largest portfolios of single-tenant commercial properties in the U.S. The Company has total real estate investments of $14.6 billion including approximately 3,800 properties and 88.9 million square feet. VEREIT's business model provides equity capital to creditworthy corporations in return for long-term leases on their properties.

