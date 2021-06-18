Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd Sells 69 Shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD)

Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd cut its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) by 34.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 130 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 69 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd’s holdings in Mettler-Toledo International were worth $150,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 109 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 1.6% in the first quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 519 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $600,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Slow Capital Inc. increased its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 1,924 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,193,000 after buying an additional 9 shares during the period. Banco Santander S.A. lifted its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 694 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $802,000 after buying an additional 9 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 1,335 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,543,000 after buying an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MTD opened at $1,368.05 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1,283.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.70. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a one year low of $763.98 and a one year high of $1,372.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.20, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.02.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $6.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.61 by $0.95. Mettler-Toledo International had a return on equity of 195.99% and a net margin of 20.19%. The company had revenue of $804.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $753.89 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.00 EPS. Mettler-Toledo International’s quarterly revenue was up 23.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 31.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider La Guerroniere Marc De sold 5,985 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,300.00, for a total transaction of $7,780,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 958 shares in the company, valued at $1,245,400. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Shawn Vadala sold 1,000 shares of Mettler-Toledo International stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,243.00, for a total transaction of $1,243,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5,400 shares in the company, valued at $6,712,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,235 shares of company stock valued at $18,125,175 over the last 90 days. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services worldwide. It operates in five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company offers weighing instruments for laboratory, industrial, packaging, logistics, and food retailing applications; various related analytical instruments and automated chemistry solutions used in drug and chemical compound discovery and development; metal detection and other end-of-line product inspection systems used in production and packaging for food processing and packaging, pharmaceutical, packaged consumer goods, and other industries; and solutions that are used in various process analytics applications.

