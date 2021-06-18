Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE) Short Interest Update

Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,410,000 shares, a decrease of 24.6% from the May 13th total of 1,870,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 639,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.2 days. Currently, 1.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

In other Hawaiian Electric Industries news, CFO Gregory C. Hazelton sold 3,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.80, for a total value of $152,320.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 3.83% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Hawaiian Electric Industries by 72.4% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 917 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Hawaiian Electric Industries by 1,333.3% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 731 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 680 shares during the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in Hawaiian Electric Industries in the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Hawaiian Electric Industries by 156.0% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,331 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 811 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in Hawaiian Electric Industries in the 1st quarter worth $58,000. 53.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries from an “underperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.20.

Shares of HE stock traded down $1.18 on Friday, hitting $42.33. 6,266 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 578,364. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. Hawaiian Electric Industries has a one year low of $31.83 and a one year high of $45.97. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $43.45. The stock has a market cap of $4.62 billion, a PE ratio of 20.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.23.

Hawaiian Electric Industries (NYSE:HE) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.23. Hawaiian Electric Industries had a net margin of 9.06% and a return on equity of 9.63%. The company had revenue of $642.95 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Hawaiian Electric Industries will post 1.97 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 20th were issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 19th. Hawaiian Electric Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.14%.

Hawaiian Electric Industries Company Profile

Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the electric utility, banking, and renewable/sustainable infrastructure investment businesses in the state of Hawaii. It operates in three segments: Electric Utility, Bank, and Other. The Electric Utility segment engages in the production, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in the islands of Oahu, Hawaii, Maui, Lanai, and Molokai.

