HC Wainwright Begins Coverage on Sutro Biopharma (NASDAQ:STRO)

Equities research analysts at HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Sutro Biopharma (NASDAQ:STRO) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Sutro Biopharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Sutro Biopharma presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.08.

STRO stock opened at $18.73 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 11.74, a current ratio of 11.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Sutro Biopharma has a one year low of $7.06 and a one year high of $28.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $863.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.97 and a beta of 0.73. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $19.36.

Sutro Biopharma (NASDAQ:STRO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.62) by ($0.04). Sutro Biopharma had a negative return on equity of 40.67% and a negative net margin of 85.39%. As a group, analysts forecast that Sutro Biopharma will post -1.93 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in STRO. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Sutro Biopharma by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 146,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,173,000 after buying an additional 4,777 shares in the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its holdings in shares of Sutro Biopharma by 34.3% during the fourth quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 36,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $791,000 after acquiring an additional 9,300 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Sutro Biopharma by 32.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,717,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,006,000 after purchasing an additional 670,366 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in Sutro Biopharma by 83.7% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 51,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,110,000 after purchasing an additional 23,339 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd grew its stake in Sutro Biopharma by 111.0% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 744,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,158,000 after purchasing an additional 391,561 shares in the last quarter. 96.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Sutro Biopharma

Sutro Biopharma, Inc operates as clinical stage drug discovery, development, and manufacturing company. It focuses on creating protein therapeutics for cancer and autoimmune disorders through integrated cell-free protein synthesis and site-specific conjugation platform, XpressCF. The company's product candidates include STRO-001, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) directed against the cancer target CD74 for patients with multiple myeloma and non-Hodgkin lymphoma that is in Phase 1 clinical trials; and STRO-002, an ADC directed against folate receptor-alpha for patients with ovarian and endometrial cancers, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials.

