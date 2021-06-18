Head to Head Analysis: CMTSU Liquidation (OTCMKTS:CBRI) vs. Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT)

CMTSU Liquidation (OTCMKTS:CBRI) and Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability and earnings.

Profitability

Get CMTSU Liquidation alerts:

This table compares CMTSU Liquidation and Perficient’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CMTSU Liquidation N/A N/A N/A Perficient 5.47% 17.97% 9.45%

This is a summary of recent recommendations for CMTSU Liquidation and Perficient, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CMTSU Liquidation 0 0 0 0 N/A Perficient 0 1 6 0 2.86

Perficient has a consensus price target of $73.80, indicating a potential downside of 6.79%. Given Perficient’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Perficient is more favorable than CMTSU Liquidation.

Risk and Volatility

CMTSU Liquidation has a beta of -0.35, indicating that its share price is 135% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Perficient has a beta of 1.5, indicating that its share price is 50% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

96.2% of Perficient shares are owned by institutional investors. 9.2% of CMTSU Liquidation shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 2.5% of Perficient shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares CMTSU Liquidation and Perficient’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CMTSU Liquidation N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Perficient $612.13 million 4.27 $30.18 million $2.04 38.81

Perficient has higher revenue and earnings than CMTSU Liquidation.

Summary

Perficient beats CMTSU Liquidation on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

CMTSU Liquidation Company Profile

CMTSU Liquidation, Inc. operates as an information technology (IT) service company worldwide. It operates as an independent software vendor or channel partner; and provides project management, application and technical consulting, and database administration for implementation projects and managed-services. The company also offers managed services; and enterprise application, IT strategy, and business process consultancy services, as well as project planning, systems implementation and integration, training and change management, and application management. Its application development and management/staffing services provide analysis, design, development, testing and quality assurance, implementation, and maintenance of its client's business applications. In addition, the company offers staffing services covering software development lifecycle, as well as steady-state operations; and sells various IT hardware and software products. It serves Global 2000 blue-chip companies in industries, such as manufacturing, retail, education, healthcare and life sciences, energy and utilities, financial services, and the public sector. The company was formerly known as Ciber, Inc. and changed its name to CMTSU Liquidation, Inc. in June 2017. CMTSU Liquidation, Inc. was founded in 1974 and is based in Denver, Colorado. On April 9, 2017, CMTSU Liquidation, Inc., along with its affiliates, filed a voluntary petition for reorganization under Chapter 11 in the US Bankruptcy Court for the District of Delaware. The plan was later approved as Chapter 11 liquidation on December 20, 2018.

Perficient Company Profile

Perficient, Inc. provides digital consultancy services and solutions in the United States. The company offers solutions in the digital and technology strategy, management consulting, and organizational change management areas; and data and intelligence solutions in the areas of analytics, artificial intelligence and machine learning, big data, business intelligence, and custom product portfolio. It also provides blockchain, cloud, commerce, corporate performance management, customer relationship management, content management systems, CX platforms, custom application development, DevOps, enterprise resource planning, integration and APIs, intelligent automation, Internet of Things, mobile, portals and collaboration, supply chain, product information management, and order management solutions and services. In addition, the company offers analytics, content architecture, conversion rate optimization, creative design, email marketing, journey sciences, paid media and search, marketing automation research, SEO, and social media services; product development services, as well as a suite of proprietary products; and optimized global delivery solutions. It serves the healthcare, financial services, retail and consumer goods, manufacturing, automotive and transportation, electronics and computer hardware, telecommunications, business services, and energy and utilities markets, as well as leisure, media, and entertainment markets. Perficient, Inc. was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in St. Louis, Missouri.

Receive News & Ratings for CMTSU Liquidation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CMTSU Liquidation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.