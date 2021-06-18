Head to Head Comparison: Bank First (NASDAQ:BFC) versus Omni Financial Services (OTCMKTS:OFSI)

Omni Financial Services (OTCMKTS:OFSI) and Bank First (NASDAQ:BFC) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Omni Financial Services and Bank First’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Omni Financial Services N/A N/A N/A Bank First 33.13% 14.58% 1.56%

Omni Financial Services has a beta of 3.17, indicating that its share price is 217% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Bank First has a beta of 0.37, indicating that its share price is 63% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

27.1% of Bank First shares are held by institutional investors. 7.6% of Bank First shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Omni Financial Services and Bank First’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Omni Financial Services N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Bank First $124.22 million 4.48 $38.05 million $5.07 14.21

Bank First has higher revenue and earnings than Omni Financial Services.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Omni Financial Services and Bank First, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Omni Financial Services 0 0 0 0 N/A Bank First 0 1 0 0 2.00

Bank First has a consensus target price of $60.00, indicating a potential downside of 16.71%. Given Bank First’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Bank First is more favorable than Omni Financial Services.

Summary

Bank First beats Omni Financial Services on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Omni Financial Services Company Profile

OMNI Financial Services, Inc. provides various financial products and services to individuals, professionals, and business owners. The company offers deferred annuities, fixed annuities, and immediate annuities; and group medical, key employee, survivor life, disability, fixed life, long term care, and term life insurance products. It also provides college funding, retirement, and estate planning services. The company was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Fort Myers, Florida.

Bank First Company Profile

Bank First Corporation operates as a holding company for Bank First N.A. that provides consumer and commercial financial services to businesses, professionals, and consumers in Wisconsin. The company offers checking, savings, money market, cash management, retirement, and health savings accounts; other time deposits; certificates of deposit; and residential mortgage products. The company's loan products include real estate loans, including commercial real estate, residential mortgage, and home equity loans; commercial and industrial loans for working capital, accounts receivable, inventory financing, and other business purposes; construction and development loans; residential 1-4 family loans; and consumer loans for personal and household purposes, including secured and unsecured installment loans. It also provides credit cards; ATM processing; insurance; data processing and information technology; investment and safekeeping; treasury management; and online, telephone, and mobile banking services. It operates through 22 offices in Manitowoc, Outagamie, Brown, Winnebago, Sheboygan, Waupaca, Ozaukee, Monroe, and Jefferson counties in Wisconsin. The company was formerly known as Bank First National Corporation and changed its name to Bank First Corporation in June 2019. Bank First Corporation was founded in 1894 and is headquartered in Manitowoc, Wisconsin.

