Head-To-Head Comparison: Fisker (FSR) and Its Competitors

Fisker (NYSE: FSR) is one of 51 public companies in the “Motor vehicles & car bodies” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its rivals? We will compare Fisker to similar companies based on the strength of its earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, risk, institutional ownership, profitability and dividends.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

24.1% of Fisker shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 60.7% of shares of all “Motor vehicles & car bodies” companies are held by institutional investors. 46.6% of Fisker shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 10.3% of shares of all “Motor vehicles & car bodies” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Fisker and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Fisker N/A -9.62% -5.76% Fisker Competitors -421.66% 2.40% -0.08%

Volatility and Risk

Fisker has a beta of 0.95, suggesting that its stock price is 5% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Fisker’s rivals have a beta of 1.47, suggesting that their average stock price is 47% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Fisker and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Fisker N/A -$130.00 million -45.83 Fisker Competitors $52.36 billion $1.87 billion 35.46

Fisker’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Fisker. Fisker is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Fisker and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Fisker 1 2 8 0 2.64 Fisker Competitors 920 2287 2603 147 2.33

Fisker presently has a consensus target price of $26.36, suggesting a potential upside of 43.83%. As a group, “Motor vehicles & car bodies” companies have a potential downside of 0.24%. Given Fisker’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Fisker is more favorable than its rivals.

Summary

Fisker rivals beat Fisker on 8 of the 13 factors compared.

About Fisker

Fisker, Inc. focuses on design, development, manufacture, and sale of electric vehicles. The company was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Manhattan Beach, California.

