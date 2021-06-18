Head to Head Comparison: Playtika (PLTK) vs. Its Rivals

Playtika (NASDAQ: PLTK) is one of 110 public companies in the “Data processing & preparation” industry, but how does it compare to its competitors? We will compare Playtika to similar businesses based on the strength of its dividends, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Playtika and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Playtika $2.37 billion $92.10 million 103.25 Playtika Competitors $1.10 billion $4.53 million 24.83

Playtika has higher revenue and earnings than its competitors. Playtika is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Playtika and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Playtika 0 2 9 0 2.82 Playtika Competitors 594 2932 4466 87 2.50

Playtika presently has a consensus target price of $37.36, suggesting a potential upside of 50.78%. As a group, “Data processing & preparation” companies have a potential upside of 18.61%. Given Playtika’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Playtika is more favorable than its competitors.

Profitability

This table compares Playtika and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Playtika N/A N/A N/A Playtika Competitors -24.98% -1,870.53% -8.38%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

18.6% of Playtika shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 54.1% of shares of all “Data processing & preparation” companies are held by institutional investors. 17.1% of shares of all “Data processing & preparation” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Playtika beats its competitors on 9 of the 12 factors compared.

About Playtika

Playtika Holding Corp. develops mobile games in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company owns a portfolio of casual and casino-themed games. It distributes its games to the end customer through various web and mobile platforms, such as Apple, Facebook, Google, and other web and mobile platforms and its own proprietary platforms. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Herzliya Pituarch, Israel.

