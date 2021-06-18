Head-To-Head Review: Sterling Bancorp (NASDAQ:SBT) & Bancorp 34 (OTCMKTS:BCTF)

Sterling Bancorp (NASDAQ:SBT) and Bancorp 34 (OTCMKTS:BCTF) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership and earnings.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Sterling Bancorp and Bancorp 34’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sterling Bancorp $155.70 million 1.47 -$12.97 million ($0.26) -17.50 Bancorp 34 $19.97 million 1.77 $710,000.00 N/A N/A

Bancorp 34 has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Sterling Bancorp.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Sterling Bancorp and Bancorp 34, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sterling Bancorp 0 0 1 0 3.00 Bancorp 34 0 0 0 0 N/A

Sterling Bancorp presently has a consensus target price of $6.00, indicating a potential upside of 31.87%. Given Sterling Bancorp’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Sterling Bancorp is more favorable than Bancorp 34.

Volatility and Risk

Sterling Bancorp has a beta of 0.79, suggesting that its share price is 21% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Bancorp 34 has a beta of 0.59, suggesting that its share price is 41% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Sterling Bancorp and Bancorp 34’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sterling Bancorp -4.51% -2.03% -0.17% Bancorp 34 N/A N/A N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

25.2% of Sterling Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.3% of Bancorp 34 shares are held by institutional investors. 4.0% of Sterling Bancorp shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 7.4% of Bancorp 34 shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Bancorp 34 beats Sterling Bancorp on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Sterling Bancorp

Sterling Bancorp, Inc. is a unitary thrift holding company. Its wholly owned subsidiary, Sterling Bank and Trust, F.S.B., has primary branch operations in San Francisco and Los Angeles, California and New York City, and a loan production office in Seattle, Washington. Sterling offers a broad range of loan products to the residential and commercial markets, as well as retail and business banking services. Sterling also has an operations center and a branch in Southfield, Michigan. Sterling was named as the top performing community bank in the United States with total assets between $1 billion and $10 billion in 2017 by SNL/S&P Global Market Intelligence.

About Bancorp 34

Bancorp 34, Inc. operates as the holding company for Bank 34 that offers various banking products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, such as savings accounts, checking accounts, money market accounts, demand deposits, NOW accounts, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also provides small business financing services; small business administration loans; owner-occupied real estate financing and long term financing services; working capital, equipment, and manufacturing loans; commercial real estate, multi-family, office, industrial, and construction loans, as well as financing for mobile home parks; personal and mortgage loans; and investor pools of single family rentals. In addition, it offers credit and debit cards; online cash management services; and merchant card processing and e-banking services. As of February 25, 2021, the company operated through a network of four full-service community bank branches, including one each in Otero and Dona Ana Counties, New Mexico; and two in Maricopa County, Arizona. Bancorp 34, Inc. was founded in 1934 and is based in Alamogordo, New Mexico.

