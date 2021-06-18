Headinvest LLC Takes Position in Motley Fool 100 Index ETF (BATS:TMFC)

Headinvest LLC bought a new stake in Motley Fool 100 Index ETF (BATS:TMFC) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 6,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $233,000.

Separately, Clear Perspective Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Motley Fool 100 Index ETF by 73.0% in the 4th quarter. Clear Perspective Advisors LLC now owns 180,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,381,000 after acquiring an additional 76,205 shares during the period.

Get Motley Fool 100 Index ETF alerts:

Shares of BATS:TMFC opened at $38.58 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $37.57.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TMFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Motley Fool 100 Index ETF (BATS:TMFC).

Receive News & Ratings for Motley Fool 100 Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Motley Fool 100 Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.