Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Cuts Holdings in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund decreased its position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) by 39.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,060,165 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,369,444 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $149,877,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Citigroup in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. First Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of Citigroup by 279.1% in the first quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the period. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Citigroup in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Citigroup in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Citigroup in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. 75.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

C has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Citigroup from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $76.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, April 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Citigroup from $81.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Argus boosted their price target on shares of Citigroup from $74.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Citigroup from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Citigroup from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Citigroup currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.84.

NYSE C traded down $1.39 on Friday, hitting $67.47. 1,523,873 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,855,684. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.94. Citigroup Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $40.49 and a fifty-two week high of $80.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The firm has a market cap of $139.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.06, a PEG ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.92.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The company reported $3.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.60 by $1.02. The firm had revenue of $19.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.34 billion. Citigroup had a net margin of 20.27% and a return on equity of 9.55%. Citigroup’s quarterly revenue was down 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.05 EPS. Analysts forecast that Citigroup Inc. will post 9.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Monday, May 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 30th. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.80%.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

