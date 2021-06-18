Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Increases Stake in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its position in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 217.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 736,907 shares of the social networking company’s stock after buying an additional 504,794 shares during the period. Facebook comprises about 0.5% of Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Facebook were worth $217,041,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Facebook by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 101,745,652 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $27,762,764,000 after buying an additional 919,615 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Facebook by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 37,780,412 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $11,095,469,000 after buying an additional 712,271 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Facebook by 44.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,382,192 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $8,299,199,000 after buying an additional 9,362,408 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Facebook during the 4th quarter valued at $8,021,574,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Facebook by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 19,999,781 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $5,463,140,000 after purchasing an additional 367,313 shares in the last quarter. 65.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 3,147 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $944,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.36, for a total transaction of $78,340.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 9,890 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,099,130.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 2,154,617 shares of company stock worth $678,694,573. 14.01% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

FB has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Facebook from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $308.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Facebook from $385.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of Facebook from $350.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Facebook from $285.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, JMP Securities upped their price objective on shares of Facebook from $355.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $370.93.

Shares of NASDAQ FB traded down $3.76 during trading on Friday, reaching $332.75. 584,163 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,393,684. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $318.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $943.50 billion, a PE ratio of 28.79, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.30. Facebook, Inc. has a 52-week low of $207.11 and a 52-week high of $339.92.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The social networking company reported $3.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.94. The firm had revenue of $26.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.61 billion. Facebook had a net margin of 35.74% and a return on equity of 27.54%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 47.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.71 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Facebook, Inc. will post 13.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

