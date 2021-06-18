Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Sells 362,782 Shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund cut its holdings in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) by 27.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 942,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 362,782 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Prologis were worth $99,926,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Prologis by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 28,826,307 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,872,829,000 after purchasing an additional 1,771,628 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Prologis by 2.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,851,951 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,358,731,000 after purchasing an additional 315,369 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Prologis by 13.7% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 7,280,048 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $725,530,000 after purchasing an additional 879,729 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Prologis during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $686,317,000. Finally, Resolution Capital Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Prologis by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Resolution Capital Ltd now owns 6,487,560 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $646,550,000 after purchasing an additional 329,858 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.60% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Lydia H. Kennard sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.00, for a total transaction of $1,180,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 32,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,867,214. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Prologis stock traded down $0.70 during trading on Friday, hitting $121.91. 35,941 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,706,868. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $116.94. Prologis, Inc. has a 52-week low of $87.93 and a 52-week high of $126.32. The company has a market cap of $90.19 billion, a PE ratio of 67.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 0.73.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.08. Prologis had a net margin of 29.47% and a return on equity of 3.73%. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $992.53 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.83 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Prologis, Inc. will post 4 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.07%. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.32%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on PLD. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Prologis from $116.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Prologis from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Prologis in a research note on Monday. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $133.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Prologis from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Prologis from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.08.

Prologis Profile

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 984 million square feet (91 million square meters) in 19 countries.

