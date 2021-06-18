Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK) Director Sells $30,706.06 in Stock

Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK) Director Christine Garvey sold 889 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.54, for a total transaction of $30,706.06. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,724 shares in the company, valued at $163,166.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Christine Garvey also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, May 6th, Christine Garvey sold 4,784 shares of Healthpeak Properties stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.39, for a total transaction of $159,737.76.

Shares of NYSE:PEAK opened at $34.15 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.63. Healthpeak Properties, Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.13 and a 12-month high of $35.31. The firm has a market cap of $18.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.96, a PEG ratio of 6.31 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26.

Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:PEAK) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.12). Healthpeak Properties had a negative return on equity of 1.56% and a net margin of 13.47%. The business had revenue of $446.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $526.89 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.54 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Healthpeak Properties, Inc. will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.51%. Healthpeak Properties’s dividend payout ratio is 73.17%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PEAK shares. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Healthpeak Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Healthpeak Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $34.00 to $35.50 in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $34.00 price target (up previously from $33.00) on shares of Healthpeak Properties in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $25.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.79.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PEAK. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties during the 4th quarter worth approximately $255,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Healthpeak Properties by 16.7% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 47,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,435,000 after purchasing an additional 6,809 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in Healthpeak Properties by 29.8% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 5,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 1,269 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Healthpeak Properties by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 56,298,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,701,894,000 after purchasing an additional 3,063,488 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Healthpeak Properties by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC now owns 48,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,476,000 after purchasing an additional 1,083 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.77% of the company’s stock.

About Healthpeak Properties

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns and develops high-quality real estate in the three private-pay healthcare asset classes of Life Science, Medical Office and Senior Housing, designed to provide stability through the inevitable industry cycles.

