Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) Trading Down 1.5% Over Last 7 Days

Hedera Hashgraph (CURRENCY:HBAR) traded down 5.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on June 18th. Over the last week, Hedera Hashgraph has traded 1.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. Hedera Hashgraph has a market cap of $1.72 billion and $257.92 million worth of Hedera Hashgraph was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Hedera Hashgraph coin can currently be purchased for $0.20 or 0.00000567 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Hedera Hashgraph alerts:

Cardano (ADA) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00003930 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $19.82 or 0.00056074 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001617 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00002738 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.31 or 0.00037657 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002833 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $78.57 or 0.00222286 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.92 or 0.00008249 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $12.59 or 0.00035623 BTC.

XinFin Network (XDC) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0649 or 0.00000184 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph Profile

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Directed Acyclic Graph (DAG) hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 16th, 2019. Hedera Hashgraph’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,599,030,457 coins. The official website for Hedera Hashgraph is www.hedera.com . Hedera Hashgraph’s official Twitter account is @hedera and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Hedera Hashgraph is medium.com/hashgraph . The Reddit community for Hedera Hashgraph is /r/hashgraph and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Hedera is a decentralized public network for the users to make its digital world exactly as it should be – theirs. Whether the user is a startup or enterprise, a creator or a consumer, Hedera is designed to go beyond blockchain for developers to create the next era of fast, fair, and secure applications. “

Buying and Selling Hedera Hashgraph

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hedera Hashgraph directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hedera Hashgraph should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Hedera Hashgraph using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Hedera Hashgraph Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hedera Hashgraph and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.