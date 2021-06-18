HedgeTrade (HEDG) 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $74,118.00

HedgeTrade (CURRENCY:HEDG) traded down 6.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on June 18th. HedgeTrade has a total market cap of $405.20 million and $74,118.00 worth of HedgeTrade was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, HedgeTrade has traded 9.9% lower against the US dollar. One HedgeTrade coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.16 or 0.00003180 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.48 or 0.00006776 BTC.

ABBC Coin (ABBC) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000734 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00003226 BTC.

NewYork Exchange (NYE) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.78 or 0.00034977 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001062 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000913 BTC.

Sint-Truidense Voetbalvereniging Fan Token (STV) traded 11.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.31 or 0.00055606 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000274 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00001279 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $14.82 or 0.00040566 BTC.

About HedgeTrade

HEDG is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 7th, 2018. HedgeTrade’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 348,731,468 coins. The official website for HedgeTrade is hedgetrade.com . HedgeTrade’s official Twitter account is @HedgeCoinDev and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “HedgeTrade is a platform where the traders share their knowledge. Traders post predictions into a smart contract-powered Blueprint that users can purchase or unlock in order to access. Traders are rewarded if the Blueprint is correct, otherwise, the users' purchase is refunded. “

Buying and Selling HedgeTrade

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HedgeTrade directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HedgeTrade should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy HedgeTrade using one of the exchanges listed above.

