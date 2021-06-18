Heidrick & Struggles International (NASDAQ:HSII) Lifted to “B-” at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Heidrick & Struggles International (NASDAQ:HSII) from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report issued on Monday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Barrington Research boosted their price target on Heidrick & Struggles International from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Truist upped their target price on Heidrick & Struggles International from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Heidrick & Struggles International from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Heidrick & Struggles International from $27.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th.

Shares of HSII stock opened at $44.85 on Monday. Heidrick & Struggles International has a fifty-two week low of $19.03 and a fifty-two week high of $46.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $874.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.02 and a beta of 0.91. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.76.

Heidrick & Struggles International (NASDAQ:HSII) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.21. Heidrick & Struggles International had a positive return on equity of 16.08% and a negative net margin of 4.86%. The business had revenue of $193.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $162.98 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Heidrick & Struggles International will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 4th. Heidrick & Struggles International’s payout ratio is presently 33.90%.

In other Heidrick & Struggles International news, insider Kamau Coar sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.61, for a total value of $319,575.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $134,434.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 12,060 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $354,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Heidrick & Struggles International by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,079 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in Heidrick & Struggles International by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 44,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,579,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in Heidrick & Struggles International by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 7,981 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 561 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC raised its stake in Heidrick & Struggles International by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 43,971 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,571,000 after purchasing an additional 771 shares during the last quarter. 90.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Heidrick & Struggles International

Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides executive search and consulting services to businesses and business leaders worldwide. The company enables its clients to build leadership teams by facilitating the recruitment, management, and development of senior executives.

