Helical (LON:HLCL) Hits New 1-Year High at $485.50

Helical plc (LON:HLCL)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 485.50 ($6.34) and last traded at GBX 452.49 ($5.91), with a volume of 9539 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 454.50 ($5.94).

Separately, Numis Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 500 ($6.53) price objective on shares of Helical in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th.

Get Helical alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of £540.85 million and a PE ratio of 30.76. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 434.05. The company has a current ratio of 4.07, a quick ratio of 3.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.86.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 24th will be paid a dividend of GBX 7.40 ($0.10) per share. This represents a yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 24th. This is a positive change from Helical’s previous dividend of $2.70. Helical’s payout ratio is 0.60%.

Helical Company Profile (LON:HLCL)

Helical plc engages in the investment, rental, and development of real estate properties in the United Kingdom. The company's property portfolio includes mixed-use commercial/residential projects and offices. It is also involved in the office refurbishment activities. The company was formerly known as Helical Bar plc and changed its name to Helical plc in July 2016.

Featured Story: Asset Allocation

Receive News & Ratings for Helical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Helical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.