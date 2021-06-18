Helios Technologies, Inc. Expected to Post FY2022 Earnings of $4.00 Per Share (NASDAQ:HLIO)

Helios Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIO) – Stock analysts at KeyCorp raised their FY2022 EPS estimates for Helios Technologies in a research report issued on Tuesday, June 15th. KeyCorp analyst J. Hammond now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $4.00 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $3.90.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on HLIO. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Helios Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Helios Technologies from $89.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Helios Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Helios Technologies from $76.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th.

NASDAQ:HLIO opened at $73.02 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a PE ratio of 43.72 and a beta of 1.16. Helios Technologies has a one year low of $31.56 and a one year high of $79.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $72.70. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Helios Technologies (NASDAQ:HLIO) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $204.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $173.22 million. Helios Technologies had a net margin of 9.03% and a return on equity of 14.33%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 58.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.56 earnings per share.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HLIO. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Helios Technologies by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,215,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,462,000 after acquiring an additional 59,596 shares during the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Helios Technologies by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,399,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,968,000 after acquiring an additional 16,422 shares during the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Helios Technologies by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 742,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,079,000 after acquiring an additional 2,221 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Helios Technologies by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 534,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,926,000 after acquiring an additional 50,865 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Helios Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $21,533,000. 89.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 5th will be issued a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 1st. Helios Technologies’s payout ratio is 16.07%.

Helios Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells solutions for the hydraulics and electronics markets in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Hydraulics and Electronics. The Hydraulics segment offers cartridge valve technology products to control rates and direction of fluid flow, and to regulate and control pressures for industrial and mobile applications; quick release hydraulic coupling solutions for the agriculture, construction equipment, and industrial markets; and hydraulic system design that provides engineered solutions for machine users, manufacturers, or designers.

