HelloFresh SE (OTCMKTS:HLFFF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

HelloFresh SE (OTCMKTS:HLFFF) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 4,367,100 shares, a decrease of 18.3% from the May 13th total of 5,344,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 24,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 180.5 days.

Several brokerages have issued reports on HLFFF. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of HelloFresh in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of HelloFresh in a research note on Friday, April 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of HelloFresh in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Exane BNP Paribas lowered HelloFresh from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of HelloFresh in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. HelloFresh presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Get HelloFresh alerts:

HLFFF stock traded up $4.24 on Friday, reaching $101.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,693 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,849. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $89.03. HelloFresh has a 12-month low of $35.00 and a 12-month high of $103.15.

HelloFresh SE delivers meal kit solutions to prepare home-cooked meals using its recipes. The company offers premium meals, double portions, and others, as well as add-ons, such as soups, snacks, fruit boxes, desserts, ready-made meals, and seasonal boxes. It also sells meal-kits through vending machines.

See Also: Book Value Per Share in Stock Trading

Receive News & Ratings for HelloFresh Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HelloFresh and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.