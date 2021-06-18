HempCoin 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $970.00 (THC)

HempCoin (CURRENCY:THC) traded 8.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on June 18th. Over the last week, HempCoin has traded down 0.4% against the US dollar. One HempCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0131 or 0.00000036 BTC on major exchanges. HempCoin has a market capitalization of $3.45 million and $970.00 worth of HempCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get HempCoin alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $36,505.06 or 1.00002890 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 13.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.44 or 0.00034073 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.01 or 0.00008269 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 17.8% against the dollar and now trades at $26.35 or 0.00072283 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000880 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002610 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.66 or 0.00007295 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0441 or 0.00000121 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000527 BTC.

HempCoin Coin Profile

HempCoin (THC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 9th, 2014. HempCoin’s total supply is 262,367,359 coins and its circulating supply is 262,232,209 coins. The Reddit community for HempCoin is /r/thehempcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for HempCoin is hempcoin.org . HempCoin’s official message board is medium.com/the-center-branch . HempCoin’s official Twitter account is @TheHempCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “The Hempcoin is a Scrypt Proof of Work/Proof of Stake cryptocurrency for the hemp community. 7.14.2019 – THC's Migration to an asset chain of Komodo is LIVE. For ANY Support please join the Discord. “

HempCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HempCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HempCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase HempCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for HempCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for HempCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.