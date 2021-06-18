Heritage-Crystal Clean (NASDAQ:HCCI) Shares Gap Down to $29.52

Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc (NASDAQ:HCCI)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $29.52, but opened at $28.44. Heritage-Crystal Clean shares last traded at $28.90, with a volume of 28 shares trading hands.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Barrington Research boosted their price target on shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Roth Capital boosted their price target on shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean from $21.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean from $19.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.83.

The company has a market capitalization of $696.66 million, a P/E ratio of 43.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.24. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $29.93.

Heritage-Crystal Clean (NASDAQ:HCCI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.18. Heritage-Crystal Clean had a net margin of 3.92% and a return on equity of 4.70%. The company had revenue of $105.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $103.20 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean by 173.9% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,136 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 1,991 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean during the fourth quarter worth approximately $72,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean during the first quarter worth approximately $112,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean by 90.4% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,499 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $203,000 after buying an additional 3,560 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean during the first quarter worth approximately $209,000. 62.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc, through its subsidiary, Heritage-Crystal Clean, LLC, provides parts cleaning, hazardous and non-hazardous waste, and used oil collection services to small and mid-sized customers in the industrial and vehicle maintenance sectors in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Environmental Services and Oil Business.

