Heritage-Crystal Clean (NASDAQ:HCCI) Shares Gap Down to $29.52

Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc (NASDAQ:HCCI)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $29.52, but opened at $28.44. Heritage-Crystal Clean shares last traded at $28.90, with a volume of 28 shares trading hands.
Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Barrington Research boosted their price target on shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Roth Capital boosted their price target on shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean from $21.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean from $19.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.83.
The company has a market capitalization of $696.66 million, a P/E ratio of 43.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.24. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $29.93.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean by 173.9% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,136 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 1,991 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean during the fourth quarter worth approximately $72,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean during the first quarter worth approximately $112,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean by 90.4% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,499 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $203,000 after buying an additional 3,560 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean during the first quarter worth approximately $209,000. 62.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Heritage-Crystal Clean (NASDAQ:HCCI)
Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc, through its subsidiary, Heritage-Crystal Clean, LLC, provides parts cleaning, hazardous and non-hazardous waste, and used oil collection services to small and mid-sized customers in the industrial and vehicle maintenance sectors in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Environmental Services and Oil Business.
