Hess (NYSE:HES) PT Raised to $111.00 at Morgan Stanley

Hess (NYSE:HES) had its price objective increased by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $86.00 to $111.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target points to a potential upside of 29.63% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on HES. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on shares of Hess from $72.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Hess from $86.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Hess from $72.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Hess from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Hess from $94.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.89.

HES opened at $85.63 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -63.43 and a beta of 2.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $80.33. Hess has a 52-week low of $34.82 and a 52-week high of $90.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.95.

Hess (NYSE:HES) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. Hess had a negative net margin of 7.62% and a negative return on equity of 6.76%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 40.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.60) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Hess will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Timothy B. Goodell sold 86,794 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.27, for a total transaction of $7,053,748.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 169,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,765,024.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Andrew P. Slentz sold 6,080 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.93, for a total transaction of $485,974.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 46,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,752,953.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 831,660 shares of company stock valued at $66,399,755. Corporate insiders own 10.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Hess by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 30,744,647 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,623,010,000 after purchasing an additional 1,278,288 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Hess by 3.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,579,360 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,526,956,000 after purchasing an additional 662,329 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its holdings in Hess by 10.9% in the first quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 9,458,225 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $669,264,000 after purchasing an additional 926,040 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC lifted its holdings in Hess by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 7,978,815 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $421,201,000 after purchasing an additional 73,736 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Hess by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,031,881 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $371,213,000 after purchasing an additional 427,304 shares during the period. 82.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. The company operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Marketing and Refining. It conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Denmark, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities primarily offshore Guyana, Suriname, Canada, and in the Gulf of Mexico.

