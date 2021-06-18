HEXO (TSE:HEXO) Given “Outperform” Rating at CIBC

CIBC reissued their outperform rating on shares of HEXO (TSE:HEXO) in a research note published on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports.

Separately, MKM Partners boosted their target price on HEXO from C$1.30 to C$8.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. HEXO has an average rating of Strong Buy and a consensus target price of C$5.73.

Get HEXO alerts:

Shares of HEXO opened at C$7.17 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$7.72. The company has a quick ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 4.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.03. The stock has a market cap of C$1.08 billion and a PE ratio of -3.55. HEXO has a 1 year low of C$3.04 and a 1 year high of C$14.00.

HEXO Corp., through its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells cannabis in Canada. It offers dried cannabis under the Time of Day and H2 lines; Elixir, a cannabis oil sublingual mist product line; and Decarb, an activated fine-milled cannabis powder product. The company offers its adult-use and medical products under the HEXO brand name.

Further Reading: Understanding Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Receive News & Ratings for HEXO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HEXO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.