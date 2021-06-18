HighTower Advisors LLC Buys New Shares in Invesco Dynamic Food & Beverage ETF (NYSEARCA:PBJ)

HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Dynamic Food & Beverage ETF (NYSEARCA:PBJ) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 8,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $335,000. HighTower Advisors LLC owned about 0.41% of Invesco Dynamic Food & Beverage ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its position in Invesco Dynamic Food & Beverage ETF by 17.3% during the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 4,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after buying an additional 642 shares during the last quarter. Doliver Advisors LP acquired a new position in Invesco Dynamic Food & Beverage ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $200,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco Dynamic Food & Beverage ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $229,000. Signet Financial Management LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Dynamic Food & Beverage ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $257,000. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new position in Invesco Dynamic Food & Beverage ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $431,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA PBJ opened at $42.09 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.16. Invesco Dynamic Food & Beverage ETF has a twelve month low of $30.28 and a twelve month high of $44.35.

PowerShares Dynamic Food & Beverage Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Dynamic Food & Beverage Intellidex Index (Index). The Fund seeks investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield of the Index. The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in common stocks that consists of the Index.

