HighTower Advisors LLC Has $356,000 Holdings in CMC Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCMP)

HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in CMC Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCMP) by 8.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,016 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in CMC Materials were worth $356,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CCMP. Brown Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CMC Materials in the 4th quarter worth approximately $132,376,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of CMC Materials in the 4th quarter worth approximately $64,911,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in CMC Materials in the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,260,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in CMC Materials by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,477,352 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $526,123,000 after purchasing an additional 173,621 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in CMC Materials by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,307,378 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $197,807,000 after purchasing an additional 128,756 shares during the last quarter. 95.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CMC Materials alerts:

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of CMC Materials from an “a-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of CMC Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $175.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CMC Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of CMC Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of CMC Materials from $198.00 to $169.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $165.40.

Shares of CMC Materials stock opened at $151.25 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $165.39. The company has a market cap of $4.42 billion, a PE ratio of -92.23 and a beta of 1.17. CMC Materials, Inc. has a 52 week low of $126.53 and a 52 week high of $198.60. The company has a quick ratio of 2.67, a current ratio of 3.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

CMC Materials (NASDAQ:CCMP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The semiconductor company reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.94 by ($0.23). CMC Materials had a negative net margin of 4.16% and a positive return on equity of 20.99%. The firm had revenue of $290.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $298.59 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.75 EPS. CMC Materials’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that CMC Materials, Inc. will post 7.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 23rd will be issued a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 22nd. CMC Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.63%.

CMC Materials Company Profile

CMC Materials, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides consumable materials to semiconductor manufacturers, and pipeline and adjacent industry customers in North America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and South America. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Materials and Performance Materials.

Further Reading: Systematic Risk and Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCMP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CMC Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCMP).

Receive News & Ratings for CMC Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CMC Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.