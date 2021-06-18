HighTower Advisors LLC Purchases 2,495 Shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDE)

HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDE) by 25.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,303 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,495 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF were worth $378,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of FNDE. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. raised its holdings in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 1,851.9% in the 1st quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 1,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 220.4% in the 1st quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 767 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 55.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 464 shares during the period.

Get Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF alerts:

Shares of FNDE opened at $32.68 on Friday. Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF has a 12 month low of $23.10 and a 12 month high of $33.42. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.89.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FNDE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDE).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.