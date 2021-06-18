HighTower Advisors LLC Purchases New Shares in Global X Thematic Growth ETF (NASDAQ:GXTG)

HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Global X Thematic Growth ETF (NASDAQ:GXTG) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 7,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $344,000. HighTower Advisors LLC owned 0.34% of Global X Thematic Growth ETF as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Global X Thematic Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth $575,000. Wealth Management Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Global X Thematic Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth $612,000. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Global X Thematic Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth $691,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Global X Thematic Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth $967,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in Global X Thematic Growth ETF by 308.0% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 26,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,144,000 after purchasing an additional 19,738 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of GXTG opened at $50.31 on Friday. Global X Thematic Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $30.07 and a 52-week high of $66.44. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.36.

