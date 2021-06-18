Holly B. Windham Sells 2,525 Shares of Rackspace Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXT) Stock

Rackspace Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXT) EVP Holly B. Windham sold 2,525 shares of Rackspace Technology stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total transaction of $53,025.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 168,191 shares in the company, valued at $3,532,011. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

RXT stock opened at $19.86 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.13 billion and a P/E ratio of -14.50. Rackspace Technology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.25 and a 52 week high of $26.43. The business’s 50-day moving average is $22.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76.

Get Rackspace Technology alerts:

Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $725.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $724.67 million. Rackspace Technology had a negative net margin of 9.41% and a positive return on equity of 14.18%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.16 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Rackspace Technology, Inc. will post 1 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new stake in Rackspace Technology during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Rackspace Technology in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rackspace Technology in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Rackspace Technology in the first quarter valued at about $68,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in shares of Rackspace Technology in the fourth quarter valued at about $85,000. 88.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Rackspace Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Rackspace Technology in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Rackspace Technology from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Rackspace Technology currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.95.

About Rackspace Technology

Rackspace Technology, Inc operates as a multi cloud technology services company worldwide. It operates through Multicloud Services and Apps & Cross Platform segments. The company's Multicloud Services segment provides public and private cloud managed services, which allow customers to determine, manage, and optimize the right infrastructure, platforms, and services; and professional services related to designing and building multi cloud solutions and cloud-native applications.

Further Reading: Why do companies issue stock splits?

Receive News & Ratings for Rackspace Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rackspace Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.